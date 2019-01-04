× Investigation of Yosemite Death Delayed, Death Valley Closes Campgrounds During Government Shutdown

Several sites in Death Valley National Park are closing Friday because of health and safety concerns over human waste, trash, vandalism and damage to park resources, officials said.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the Christmas Day death of a man at Yosemite National Park is being delayed by the partial government shutdown, a park spokesman said.

Yosemite officials received a 911 call reporting a man with a head injury in the Silver Apron area on the Merced River above Nevada Fall and rangers arrived in less than an hour, National Park Service spokesman Andrew Munoz said Friday. The man was removed from the water and received medical treatment, but he died from his injuries.

“We aren’t releasing more detail because the incident remains under investigation, which is taking longer than usual because of the shutdown,” Munoz said in an email. “A news release wasn’t issued because of the shutdown.”

