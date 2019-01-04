New York Times Bestselling author and certified nutrition consultant Dianne Sanfilippo joined us live with recipes from her new book "Keto Quickstart - A Beginner's Guide to a Whole Foods Ketogenic Diet". The book is available on Amazon. You can also visit Balanced Bites or follow Diane on Instagram.
‘Keto Quickstart,’ Guide to a Whole Ketogentic Diet With Diane Sanfilippo
