‘Keto Quickstart,’ Guide to a Whole Ketogentic Diet With Diane Sanfilippo

New York Times Bestselling author and certified nutrition consultant Dianne Sanfilippo joined us live with recipes from her new book "Keto Quickstart - A Beginner's Guide to a Whole Foods Ketogenic Diet". The book is available on Amazon. You can also visit Balanced Bites or follow Diane on Instagram.