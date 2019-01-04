Khmeli Suneli Spice Sold in L.A.-Area Stores Recalled Due to Lead Contamination

State health officials warned the public Friday of dangerous levels of lead detected in packages of khmeli suneli spice sold at stores in Burbank, Glendale and Van Nuys.

The dried khmeli suneli spice blend was manufactured by Tanan Import Export Inc., although the company name does not appear on the packaging, California Department of Public Health officials said in a written statement.

“CDPH testing of these products identified high levels of lead in multiple pack-dates of the spice,” according to the statement.

The tainted brownish-orange spice was sold at retailers including:

Red Top Market, 600 S. Glenoaks Blvd. in Burbank

A&A Grovery & Deli/A Plus Grocery, 1218 S. Glendale Ave. in Glendale

Kozanyan Meat & Liquor, 1244 S. Glendale Ave. in Glendale

Verdugo Produce, Meat & Deli, 716 S. Verdugo Road in Glendale

Sherman Way Market Place, 13624 Sherman Way Blvd. in Van Nuys

Sweet 1 Bakery, 13668 Oxnard Street in Van Nuys

The affected products were shipped in bulk and repackaged into clear containers at the stores, officials said. They were labeled with stickers indicating the name of the spice, the packaged weight and the stores’ names.

Those who have bought the spice are urged to throw it away or return it for a refund. Anyone believing they have consumed the tainted product is advised to contact a doctor.

Elevated levels of lead in food is especially dangerous to children and pregnant women, according to the CDPH.

Anyone who sees the spice being offered for sale is asked to contact the CDPH’s toll-free complaint line at 800-495-3232.