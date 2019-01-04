× Male Dies After Being Found With ‘Possible’ Stab Wound in Pomona Parking Lot; Homicide Detectives Investigating

Homicide detectives have responded to a parking lot in Pomona after a male who may have been stabbed was pronounced dead there on Friday morning, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was initially dispatched before 6:50 a.m. to a report of a male down and not breathing in a parking lot in the 3300 block of Pomona Boulevard.

Officers were called in to assist paramedics, and discovered the male had a “possible” stab wound, according to a Pomona Police Department news release.

The victim died at the scene, police said. His death is being investigated as “suspicious.”

Authorities have not yet identified the individual, nor have they released his age.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 909-620-2085. Those who would prefer to provide a tip anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477, or by going to the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.