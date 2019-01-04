× Man Allegedly Threatened to Rob San Diego Co. Bank — Then Stripped to His Underwear and Awaited Arrest

An unarmed man walked into a Solana Beach Wells Fargo on Thursday morning, ordered everyone to the ground while announcing his intention to rob the bank and then stripped to his underwear and sat in a chair to await his arrest, sheriff’s officials and a witness said.

The incident happened just minutes after the 9 a.m. opening of the Wells Fargo branch on the corner of Lomas Santa Fe Drive and Santa Helena, just off Interstate 5 in the San Diego County community, according to Sgt. Brett Garrett of the sheriff’s north coastal substation.

During the ordeal, the man also asked bank employees to report the robbery to law enforcement, Garrett said.

Solana Beach resident Derek Stevenson said he was one of three customers inside the bank, along with a man and woman who appeared to be together.

