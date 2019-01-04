Man Critically Wounded in Colton Shooting

Gunfire at a Colton apartment complex early Friday left a 31-year-old man hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

A report of “shots fired” about 12:30 a.m. first drew officers to an apartment building in the 800 block of East Washington Street, the Colton Police Department said in a written statement.

“One victim was located with an apparent gunshot wound,” according to the statement. “The victim was transported to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition.”

No information regarding a suspect description or motive was available.

Friday’s attack was the second shooting in the area in two weeks.

Another man was shot and killed about 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 21 in the 1000 block of East Washington Street, police said.

The man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital, where he was soon pronounced dead. No further details were released.

Anyone with information can reach Colton police at 909-370-5000.