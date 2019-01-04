Police in Pursuit of Suspect in Orange County

Law enforcement is in involved in a pursuit of a suspect that began in the Ontario area Friday evening.

The suspect fled law enforcement along the 60 Freeway westbound at high speeds early on in the pursuit.

The driver left the Freeway near Chino, and at one point a passenger got out of the vehicle before the driver continued on.

California Highway Patrol troopers took over the pursuit as the driver continued to flee officers. The pursuit led onto the 57 Freeway in Orange County, and later running into some traffic onto the 91 eastbound.

The driver later stopped and let another passenger out before continuing on.

This is an ongoing situation.