Pursuit Ends in Fiery Crash in Harbor Gateway

Posted 11:25 PM, January 4, 2019, by

A pursuit driver being chased by Gardena police was hospitalized after crashing on the side of a road in Harbor Gateway, causing the vehicle to burst into flames. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 11 on Jan. 4, 2019.