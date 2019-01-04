A pursuit driver being chased by Gardena police was hospitalized after crashing on the side of a road in Harbor Gateway, causing the vehicle to burst into flames. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 11 on Jan. 4, 2019.
Pursuit Ends in Fiery Crash in Harbor Gateway
