Tone It Up’s Love Your Body Series With Creators Katrina Scott and Karena Dawn

The creators and co-founders of Tone it Up Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott joined us live with inspiration to get fit this new year with their Love Your Body Series. The Tone It Up Love Your Body Series is an 8-week fitness, lifestyle and nutrition series that will make every woman feel empowered, healthy, strong, and confident. Through daily workouts, delicious superfood recipes, mindful meditations, lifestyle and self-care tips, and community support, you will show your body, mind, and spirit love.

Tone It Up is offering a discount code for the year long membership option at $59.88 (only $4.99 a month!!). And everyone gets a free 7 day trial! Click HERE and use the code TONEUP. You can sign up for the Love Your Body Series now. It starts on Jan 14.