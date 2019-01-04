Woman Attacked by Dog, Then Bitten By Owner at Bay Area Park

Police in Northern California re looking for a woman they say bit another woman after the victim pepper-sprayed the suspect’s dog to fend of an attack at a park in Castro Valley, officials said.

The unusual assault took place about 10:30 a.m. at Anthony Chabot Regional Park, the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department said in a written statement.

A woman was jogging through the park when she was attacked by a dog, police said. The jogger used pepper spray to defend herself against the animal.

The owner of the dog approached the jogger a short time later.

“The assailant tackled and punched the victim multiple times,” according to the statement. “As the victim attempted to push her assailant off of her, she was bitten on her forearm by the female, causing significant wounds.”

Police have released a photo of the suspect, taken from behind, and her dog in hopes of generating leads.

She was described as a mixed race white and Asian woman between 18 and 25 years ol, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, of thin build, with blonde or auburn-colored hair.

The suspect had two dogs with her. One appeared to be a Rottweiler mix, wile the other was a medium to large yellow or tan-colored dog.

Anyone with information can reach the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department at 510-881-1833.