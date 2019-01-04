Woman Badly Hurt in San Bernardino Hit-and-Run

A woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino late Thursday, officials said.

The collision took place about 9:20 p.m. at 9th Street and Sierra Way, San Bernardino Police Department Lt. Rich Lawhead said.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital where she was listed in critical-but-stable condition, he said. She was expected to survive.

The woman was crossing the street against a red light when she was struck, according to the lieutenant.

No eyewitnesses had been found, but investigators obtained surveillance camera footage from a nearby home that captured a white car believed to be the hit-and-run vehicle, he added.

Anyone with information can reach San Bernardino police at 909-383-5311.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.