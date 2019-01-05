17-Year-Old Shot and Injured by Officer During Traffic Stop of Stolen Vehicle in Hemet: Police

A Hemet police officer shot and injured a teenager who was in a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the San Diego area, authorities announced Saturday.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North San Jacinto Street in Hemet, according to police.

The agency said a records check during a traffic stop revealed that a vehicle a San Diego-area boy was in had been reported stolen.

Police said at some point, an officer shot the individual, who’s 17 years old. The teen was transported to a hospital, where he received treatment for a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, authorities said. He has since been released to his guardian, according to police.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

Hemet police did not provide further details about the encounter, which remained under investigation.

Anyone with information can call Detective Corporal Paez at 951-765-2324.