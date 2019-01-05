Families Identify 3 Killed in Torrance Bowling Alley Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family members have identified the three men who were fatally shot in the Friday night shooting at Gable House Bowl bowling alley in Torrance.

Twenty- eight-year-old Robert Meekins was identified by his mother as one of those killed. She told KTLA that Meekins leaves behind a girlfriend and a 5-year-old son."

Astin Edwards, 28, was also identified by family members as one of those fatally shot. Edwards was spending time with his cousins when he was killed, according to his family.

The third victim is identified as 20-year-old Michael Radford. He leaves behind an 8-month-old child, according to his sister.

Authorities responded to a call about multiple shots fired just before midnight at Gable House Bowl on the 2200 block of Hawthorne Boulevard.

Four others were injured. Two of them were transported to a hospital.

Meekins' mother, Anglean Hubbard described her son as a hard-working, fun-loving person who loved his family and loved life.

"He had his baby to live for," Hubbard said, holding back tears. "Now somebody took my baby from me."

Hubbard said she was shocked that people had guns at the bowling alley and described feeling "numb" and "angry."

“I don’t have my baby and my grandson doesn’t have his father," she said. "I have to go home and tell this baby—he’s five—that his daddy’s not coming home any more.”

No arrests have been made.

"We currently have detectives on scene looking to identify the suspect and looking to determine the motive,” said Sgt. Ronald Harris with the Torrance Police Department.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Torrance Police Department at 310-328-3456.

