62-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Sylmar House Fire: LAFD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crews responding to a house fire in Sylmar overnight found the remains of a man inside, officials said Saturday. They also discovered three of the family's seven dogs dead, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported arriving at the home at 13269 N. Tripoli Ave. just before 11 p.m. on Friday. Footage from the scene shows massive flames burning through the windows.

Firefighters said they found 62-year-old Ray Fuentez inside one of the three bedrooms, Cynthia Fuentez, his wife of nearly 16 years, told KTLA. The blaze appeared to have started in the kitchen before spreading to the living room and bedrooms, she added.

Cynthia Fuentez said she came to the residence from 90 miles away after learning about the fire. She described her husband as disabled but mobile.

"He was able to walk around, but he had a problem with walking," she said. "I’m hanging in there. Just trying to figure out what I’m going to do."

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Several hours after firefighters extinguished the flames, crews had to return to assess pockets of smoldering areas in the attic, Battalion Chief Albert Ward told KTLA.

The fire, including what ignited it, remained under investigation.

Authorities provided no further information.