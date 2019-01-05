Covina Police Use Newly Obtained Anti-Overdose Medication to Revive Pulseless Man

Covina police used an anti-overdose drug just obtained by the department last month to save the life of a man whose heart stopped due to a heroin overdose on Friday, authorities said.

The rescue took place about 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of North Grand Avenue, the Covina Police Department said in a written statement.

Police responded to a report of a 33-year-old man who was in cardiac arrest after overdosing on heroin, police said. The 911 caller performed CPR on the unresponsive man until police arrived.

“Officers continued CPR, deployed Naloxone HCI (NARCAN) nasal spray medication to the victim and the victim began breathing,” according to the statement.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he received further treatment and was released the same day, Lt. Dan Regan said.

The Covina Police Department just began providing NARCAN kits to rescue people suffering from opiate overdoses in December, he said.

Not all officers are currently equipped with the medication, he said. But one of the officers who responded to Friday’s rescue call did.

No arrests resulted from the incident, Regan added.

California has has a “good Samaritan law” pertaining to drug overdoses on the books since 2013.

Under the law, those who call 911 to report someone overdosing are shielded from prosecution of minor drug offenses, like simple possession.

