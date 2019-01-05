Detectives Investigate Death of Person in West Whittier

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a person in West Whittier on Saturday, officials said.

Few details were available regarding the death, which was first reported about 7:30 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 8700 block of Orange Street in the unincorporated county area, Deputy Armando Viera Jr. of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

No description of the person was given, and no information regarding the circumstances of the death were released.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.