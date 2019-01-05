× First Storm of 2019 Bringing Rain, Snow and Concerns About Debris Flows in California Burn Zones

A fierce winter storm that forecasters predict will be similar in size to the early December system that triggered debris flows in recent burn areas is set to bring rain and snow to California this weekend.

The chilly Pacific system that originated in the Gulf of Alaska will drop up to 2 inches of precipitation on the Santa Rosa, Redding and Chico areas in Northern California beginning Saturday morning. Other areas in Northern California, including San Francisco, will see up to an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong winds will batter the northern portion of the state, with gusts up to 50 mph in some areas as the first storm of 2019 moves through the region. The strongest winds are expected Saturday afternoon.

Southern Californians will get their own share of wet weather starting Saturday night. The most significant precipitation will happen overnight into Sunday, according to forecasters.

