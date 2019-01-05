Flash Flood Watch Issued for Hill, Woolsey Fire Burn Areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A flash flood watch is in effect through midnight Saturday for areas in both Los Angeles and Ventura counties where hillsides have been left denuded by the recent Woolsey and Hill fires, authorities said.

Saturday's storm brought rainfall rates of more than half-an-inch per hour in some portions of Southern California, federal forecasters said in an advisory issued Saturday afternoon.

As the storm system continues through the area, "There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms, with the potential for short duration periods of very heavy rainfall, such as 0.5 inches in 30 minutes, or even heavier bursts of rain in 15-minute durations," according to the advisory.

"Rainfall of this intensity can produce dangerous mud and debris flows in and near the recent burn area, including the Hill and Woolsey burn scars," the statement continued. "In addition, localized flash flooding will be possible across portions of Ventura and Los Angeles counties experiencing heavy rainfall, along with rockslides and mudslides that could produce road closures."

Funnel clouds were sighted off the coasts of both Long Beach and Oxnard on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities reported debris slides affecting traffic lanes in the area of Casitas Pass Road and Chismahoo Road near Carpenteria, as well as in the area of Paradise Road and San Marcos Pass Road near the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area in Santa Barbara County.

CHP reported rocks and mud in lanes near and rocks slides over ther roadway by Paradise and Highway 154! #SoCal #CAwx

Those living in the recently burned areas are urged to take steps to protect their property, remain alert an follow any directions given by emergency responders.

An automated rain gauge over Gaviota just reported 0.42 inches in 10 minutes and 0.99 in one hour! Moderate to heavy rain will continue to move across the area, including the #HillFire & #WoolseyFire burn areas! through Sunday morning #SoCal #CAwx pic.twitter.com/hStXkVPcZp — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 6, 2019

The automated rain gauge from the Goleta Fire Station reported 0.86 inches in an hour! Rain is expected to continue through tonight and into tomorrow! Locally heavier downpours are possible across the #HillFire and #WoolseyFire burn areas! #SoCal #CAwx #LAweather — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 6, 2019