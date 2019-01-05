Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Judge Denies L.A. Unified School District’s Bid to Block Teachers Strike

Posted 10:41 AM, January 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:42AM, January 5, 2019
Teachers and students march as they protest against cuts to education funding during the "March for Public Education" rally in Los Angeles on Dec. 15, 2018. (Credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

A federal judge has rejected an attempt by Los Angeles school district officials to limit or prevent a teachers strike.

The district’s legal maneuver was based on its responsibility under federal law to provide services to students with disabilities. The district is under additional legal restrictions based on a settlement that is under the supervision of a federal judge.

Those combined obligations should have compelled the court to prevent or limit a strike, the district argued in papers filed this week. But U.S. District Court Judge Ronald S.W. Lew disagreed, taking only one day to issue an order denying the district’s suit.

The L.A. Unified School District “is attempting, prematurely, to bring an unrelated party into a long-settled dispute without any explanation as to how [the teachers union] would be legally liable” under the settlement or special education laws, Lew wrote in his decision.

