× San Diego Poised to Finalize Plastic Foam Ban, With Grace Period for Small Restaurants

San Diego may soon join 119 other California cities in banning polystyrene food and beverage containers, which have been blamed for poisoning fish and other marine life and damaging the health of people who eat seafood.

Many restaurants, especially small eateries with one or two locations, lobbied against the ban and encouraged the city to focus its efforts instead on recycling polystyrene, which is commonly called Styrofoam.

A group of polystyrene manufacturers in November offered San Diego nearly $2 million to boost its fledgling polystyrene recycling program, but the offer was contingent on the city not moving forward with the proposed ban.

The City Council voted 5 to 3 in October in favor of the ban, but a required second vote to finalize approval of the new law was postponed and is now scheduled for a public hearing Tuesday.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.