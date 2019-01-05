Santa Ana Police Horse Dies Suddenly

A Santa Ana Police Department horse died “suddenly and unexpectedly” on Friday, authorities said.

Bonita was a 6-year veteran of the department’s Mounted Unit, police officials said in a written statement.

The animal had no known medical problems before it was found dead, Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said. The cause of death was unclear.

Bonita was partnered with Cpl. Verdugo.

Police Chief David Valentin expressed gratitude for Bonita’s service via social media.

“On behalf of the (Santa Ana) community, I appreciate Bonita’s years of service and that of her partner, Cpl. Verdugo,” he said.

