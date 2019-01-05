Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, January 5th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday! This is the FIRST SATURDAY OF 2019! Celebrate! Here are some Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions! Take a look!

-0-

The Reptile Super Show

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

909 623 3111

Fairplex.com

There's more than 100,000 sq.ft. of reptile, amphibians, turtles, supplies, cages, lights, supplements, educational workshops, and more. This HUGE SALE is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! Reptile Super Show is a fun and educational environment for the reptile enthusiast in your family. This promotes conservation through education and captive breeding.

-0-

Bricks LA 2019 – LEGO Fan Event @ 9am

Pasadena Convention Center

300 East Green Street

Pasadena

http://www.BricksLA.com

-0-

CLOSING THIS WEEKEND!!!

African Twilight: Vanishing Rituals & Ceremonies

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

http://www.bowers.org

In Santa Ana at the Bowers Museum the exhibition AFRICAN TWILIGHT: VANISHING RITUALS & CEREMONIES.The exhibit is described as “a celebration of Africa’s artistry and boundless creativity captured by artists Carol Beckwith and Angela Fisher."

In addition to the exhibition, there is a book.In fact, African Twilight is a two-volume set featuring 750 vibrant color photographs that expand upon the exhibition images and reveal even more insight into the deepest reaches of Africa.

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana, CA 92706

(714) 567-3600

-0-

CLOSING SOON!!!

Knight in Armor

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

http://www.bowers.org

CLOSING SOON!!!

Kings, Queens, and Castles

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

http://www.bowers.org

In Santa Ana at the Bowers Museum explore the exhibition KNIGHTS IN ARMOR. This exhibit features masterpieces of European arms and armor, dating from the Medieval and Renaissance ages to the Romanticized Medieval revival of the 1800s.

The craftsmanship of more than 90 pieces of armor, including full suits, helmets, corselets, shields, swords and paintings are on loan from the Museo Stibbert of Florence, Italy. They illustrate the life of the legendary figure of the knight, his code of chivalry and his battlefield role.

In conjunction with this exhibition at the Bowers is the exhibition KINGS, QUEENS, & CASTLES. This is a children’s chess exhibit co-created by The World Chess Hall of Fame and The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum. This innovative, nationally traveling exhibit brings the game of chess to life and provides an engaging introduction to individual chess pieces and game strategy.

“KNIGHTS IN ARMOR”

“KINGS, QUEENS, AND CASTLES”

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana, CA 92706

(714) 567-3600

-0-

CLOSING SOON!!!

King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

californiasciencecenter.org

To celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the discovery of King Tut’s tomb, the California Science Center proudly presents the world premiere of KING TUT: TREASURES OF THE GOLDEN PHARAOH–the largest King Tut exhibition ever toured! Discover over 150 authentic artifacts from King Tut’s celebrated tomb–60 of which have never traveled outside of Egypt, until now.

-0-

Saturday Drag Racing

Irwindale Speedway

500 Speedway Drive

Irwindale

626 358 1100

Irwindalespeedway.com

-0-

Monster Energy Supercross 2019

Season Opener

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

2000 Gene Autry Way

Anaheim

800 352 0212

http://www.supercrosslive.com

-0-

Kinetic Energy: Art That Won’t Sit Still

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

818 696 2149

Glendale

http://www.neonmona.org

-0-

Valley Relics Museum

Grand Opening! NEW Location!

7900 Balboa Boulevard

Hangar C3 & C4

Lake Balboa

818 616 4083

valleyrelicsmuseum.org

The Valley Relics Museum boasts its vast collection of historical artifacts pertaining to the San Fernando Valley and surrounding areas. The collection includes rare documents, photographs, vintage neon signs, post cards, yearbooks, negatives, clothing, books, art, automobiles and bicycles from The Valley's past. Valley Relics is a non-profit organization 501(c)3 with an endeavor to preserve and protect our local history and it artifacts while educating the public on the rich history of The San Fernando Valley.

-0-

Kinetic Energy: Art That Won’t Sit Still

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

818 696 2149

Glendale

http://www.neonmona.org

-0-

Pompeii : The Exhibition

The Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

805 522 2977

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

Pompeii: The Exhibition at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, features over 150 authentic artifacts on loan from the renowned Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy. These are not replicas, but rather original, 2,000-year-old objects that were preserved in the ash. These artifacts include wall-sized frescos, marble and bronze sculptures, jewelry, ancient Roman coins, and full body casts of the volcano’s victims.

-0-

Make it GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-