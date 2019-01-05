Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Swastika Spray-Painted at Temple Beth Torah in Ventura Prompts Investigation: Police

Posted 4:38 PM, January 5, 2019, by , Updated at 04:39PM, January 5, 2019

An investigation was underway Saturday after a swastika was found spray-painted on a sign at the Temple Beth Torah in Ventura.

According to Ventura police, the agency received a call around 3 p.m. Friday about a vandalism that occurred at the place of worship in the 7600 block of Foothill Road. It also serves as the home for the Ventura County Jewish Council and a preschool, according to the synagogue’s website.

A swastika is seen spray-paint on a sign at the Temple Beth Torah in a photo provided by Ventura police on Jan. 4, 2019.

A swastika is seen spray-paint on a sign at the Temple Beth Torah in a photo provided by Ventura police on Jan. 4, 2019.

Officers learned that the front sign at the Temple Beth Torah had been defaced with a swastika. It was unclear when the sign was vandalized, police said.

The agency said officers were investigating the incident as a hate crime.

The congregation is consisted of more than 300 families, the synagogue’s website says.

Anyone with information can contact the Ventura Police Department at 339-4488 or 339-4416.

 