Swastika Spray-Painted at Temple Beth Torah in Ventura Prompts Investigation: Police

An investigation was underway Saturday after a swastika was found spray-painted on a sign at the Temple Beth Torah in Ventura.

According to Ventura police, the agency received a call around 3 p.m. Friday about a vandalism that occurred at the place of worship in the 7600 block of Foothill Road. It also serves as the home for the Ventura County Jewish Council and a preschool, according to the synagogue’s website.

Officers learned that the front sign at the Temple Beth Torah had been defaced with a swastika. It was unclear when the sign was vandalized, police said.

The agency said officers were investigating the incident as a hate crime.

The congregation is consisted of more than 300 families, the synagogue’s website says.

Anyone with information can contact the Ventura Police Department at 339-4488 or 339-4416.