1 Dead in Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision on Muddy 10 Freeway in West Covina

A multi-vehicle collision killed one person and injured several others late Saturday night on the 10 Freeway in West Covina, according to authorities.

First responders arrived at the scene at around 11:30pm to find at least seven vehicles involved in a traffic collision on the freeway near East Holt Avenue.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to California Highway Patrol.

The victim has not yet been identified.

At least three others were injured, according to CHP. The severity of their injuries was not known.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the collision.

CHP reported that vehicles were sliding off the roadways, and that at least one lane was covered with mud.

Video footage showed some of the involved vehicles stuck in a layer of mud covering the freeway.

One vehicle was overturned and resting on its side.

Broken glass and debris covered the wet roads at the scene of the collision.

Traffic on westbound lanes was restricted to one lane for several hours early Sunday morning.

34.068621 -117.938953