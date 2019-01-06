× 2 Weeks Later, No Sign of ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy in Action at San Ysidro Port of Entry

More than two weeks after the Trump administration announced a new policy that would force asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their turns in U.S. immigration court, there is no sign yet at the San Ysidro Port of Entry that it has been implemented.

The Department of Homeland Security said on Dec. 20 that the change was “effective immediately,” but advocacy groups along the border continue to receive large numbers of migrant families who have been released from immigration custody into the U.S. Asylum seekers continue to move through San Ysidro, the busiest port on the southwest border for asylum claims, according to a recent study.

Katie Waldman, DHS spokeswoman, said that the new policy will be implemented.

“We are in the process of beginning implementation,” Waldman said. “We want to ensure an orderly, safe, and efficient process.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.