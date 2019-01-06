Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

CBS News President David Rhodes Steps Down

Posted 7:49 PM, January 6, 2019, by
President of CBS News David Rhodes speaks onstage during the International Women's Media Foundation's 2018 Courage in Journalism Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on October 25, 2018 in New York City. (Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)

CBS News says David Rhodes has stepped down as president of its troubled news division, and he’ll be replaced by veteran “48 Hours” producer Susan Zirinsky.

Acting CBS chief Joseph Ianniello says Rhodes had decided to move on after eight years with the news division.

CBS has seen its morning news anchor, Charlie Rose, and “60 Minutes” executive producer Jeff Fager both lose their jobs following misconduct issues in the past years.

The network’s morning show has struggled in the ratings since Rose’s departure, and the evening news has also struggled with anchor Jeff Glor.

