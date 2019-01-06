Man Accused of Murder in Death of Woman Whose Body Was Found Bound in Back Seat of Car in West Whittier

Homicide detectives arrested a man early Sunday in connection with the death of his wife, whose body was discovered bound and wrapped in plastic in the back seat of a car at their West Whittier home the previous evening, authorities said.

Luis Rey Jimenez was booked on suspicion of murder, Deputy Dangelo Robinson of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

The victim’s identity was not released Sunday pending positive identification and notification of family by coroner’s officials.

“Investigators learned the suspect killed the victim approximately one week ago and concealed her body in the backseat of his car, which was discovered parked in the driveway of his home,” Robinson said.

“The victim, a woman believed to be in her early-40s, was found lying across the backseat of the suspect’s car. The victim was bound and wrapped in plastic.”

Coroner’s investigators determined the woman had suffered “significant blunt force trauma” to her head, according to the deputy.

Deputies first went to the home in the 8700 block of Orange Street about about 7:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving a call asking them to check on a woman who lived there.

The deputies then discovered the victim’s body inside a car parked in the driveway of the home, Deputy Tracy Koerner said.

Jimenez’s bail was set at $2 million pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Tuesday in the Downey branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court, officials said.