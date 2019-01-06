× Man Dead, Woman Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash Near Metrolink Rail in Pacoima: LAFD

A two-vehicle crash near a Metrolink rail in Pacoima on Sunday morning left one man dead and a woman injured, officials said.

According to Los Angeles police Sgt. Matthew Bielski, witnesses around 9 a.m. saw a white vehicle veer onto the wrong side of San Fernando Road near Osborne Street before crashing into another vehicle.

The impact sent the second vehicle through a fence, Bielski said. Firefighters managed to extract the 43-year-old male driver of that vehicle from the wreckage, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Meanwhile, the 73-year-old female driver of the white car was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the agency said.

Crews had to manually push her car from the tracks, according to the Fire Department. Footage shows the vehicle’s hood and front two tires severely damaged.

There were no other passengers in either vehicle, Bielski said.

At around 9:30 a.m., Metrolink announced that its Antelope Valley line to Lancaster was going to be delayed 10 minutes due to a vehicle on the tracks.

Bielski said investigators have not determined whether or not speed was a factor in the incident.

Authorities provided no further information.