Pacific Coast Highway Closure in L.A., Ventura Counties Extended: Caltrans

The Pacific Coast Highway closure has been extended until at least Monday as crews work to clean the highway after rains pushed mud to slide down the hill sides and onto the highway Saturday, according to Caltrans.

Both directions of travel are closed between Las Posas Roadin Ventura County and Encinal Canyon Road in Malibu.

Mud flow on the highway near Mullholland Highway in Malibu trapped two cars Saturday, according to the CHP.

Saturday’s storm brought more than half-an-inch of rain per hour in some areas of Southern California, forecasters said in an advisory.

Those living in burn areas are urged to take steps to protect their homes, remain alert an follow any directions given by emergency responders.

Los Angeles County residents can learn more about storm preparation at lacounty.gov.

Information about road closures and conditions can be found at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

PCH closure is extended until at least Monday, Jan. 7. Use alternate routes. https://t.co/iuYX7ON5q7 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 6, 2019