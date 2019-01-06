Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, January 6th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! This is the FIRST SUNDAY OF THE NEW YEAR! Our local museums are busy offering new exhibitions and new information. By the way, a couple exhibition are closing! Take a look at the Sunday"Gayle on the Go!" list. Enjoy!

Free!

The Annual Carroll Shelby Cruise-In @ 9am

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

See some of the fastest, rarest and most beloved Shelby’s of all time. The Petersen celebrates Carroll Shelby’s birthday by having a cruise-in on the third floor parking structure of the museum. All car enthusiasts are invited.

Cars are displayed on the 3rd floor of the museum’s parking structure. All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome to attend. Coffee and snacks will be free to all attendees.

The Porsche Effect

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

“The Porsche Effect” explores the history and significance behind the brand’s distinctive design, engineering, advertising, partnerships, and its enviable record of racing triumphs. The exhibit encompasses five thematic sections.

Legends of Los Angeles

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Using a display of 11 race cars constructed in and around Los Angeles by renowned designers and engineers such as Fred Offenhauser, Harry Miller, Frank Kurtis and Max Balchowsky, along with artifacts and a dramatic 180-degree panoramic video, “Legends of Los Angeles” explores the stories of the region’s racing cars, builders and tracks. Visitors will learn that, while they may associate other places more directly with car racing, Southern California’s broad role in the sport is perhaps the most consequential of any locale in the world.

The Roots of Monozukuri: Creative Spirit in Japanese Automaking

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

For 60 years, Japanese cars have had a presence in the United States, having begun to challenge domestic market dominance in the 1970s. No American exhibit has adequately explored the associated synthesis of Eastern and Western automobile manufacturing philosophies and methods. Monozukuri (pronounced moh-noh ZOO-koo-ree) — interpreted as “the art, science, and craft of making things” — is a recently conceived but critical concept that explains these phenomena.

Carefully selected sets of automobiles, illuminate key aspects of Monozukuri, including creative engineering, craftsmanship, efficiency, endurance, and utility.

You will leave this exhibition with a deeper understanding of how the Japanese automotive industry became a force to be reckoned with, and why Japanese cars are now essential to American life.

Fine Tuning: Japanese / American Customs

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Fine Tuning: Japanese/American Customs explores multiple facets of the interchange between Japanese and American car tuning and customization. Japanese tuning (both in Japan and as a transpacific phenomenon) is unprecedented in other parts of the world.

Through the display of seven visually impressive representative vehicles, we witness a uniquely Japanese vernacular within a growing demographic of automotive enthusiasts.

Custom Revolution : Avant Garde & Influential Custom Motorcycles

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Custom Revolution gathers the most avant-garde and influential custom motorcycles from independent builders around the world. These young mavericks push the creative edges of motorcycle design, using both new and old engines, new and old chassis ideas, and truly innovative styling.

It’s a whole new scene, led by globally connected, internet savvy designer and builders, whose work has grown beyond the “show” circuit to dramatically influence the current generation of factory-built machines.

Closing Today!

Ceremonies & Celebrations: Textile Treasures from the USC Pacific Asia Museum Collection

USC Pacific Asia Museum

46 North Los Robles Avenue

Pasadena

Pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

This exhibition is drawn from the museum’s extraordinary collection of over 2,700 costumes and textiles from China, Korea, Japan, India, the Himalayas and Southeast Asia.

Textiles are tactile, colorful objects that play an integral role in the lives of people across Asia. They are made with care and display a variety of techniques, colors, and materials that reveal a great deal about the cultures from which they originate. Often times, the processes in which they were made and the motifs embellished into their surfaces directly relate to belief and power in Asian communities. The finest textiles are reserved for ceremonies and celebrations marking special occasions, and specific style, color, or motifs function as visual cues to the nature of such ceremonies, as well as the social status of a person or people involved.

Free!

Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”

In Conversation: Robert Pruitt & Shawn Martinbrough

California African American Museum

2pm-to-4pm

Caamuseum.org

For more than a decade, artist Robert Pruitt has created works inspired by science fiction, comic books, hip-hop culture, and images taken from the history of political and social struggle in the United States. In conjunction with Devotion, Pruitt discusses the representation of African Americans through the art of visual storytelling with Shawn Martinbrough, author of How to Draw Noir Comics: The Art and Technique of Visual Storytelling and a creator-artist whose works for DC Comics, Marvel, Skybound/IMAGE and Dark Horse Comics include Batman, Luke Cage Noir, and The Black Panther. Their conversation focuses on the ways in which Pruitt’s imagery explores the complexities of contemporary black identity.

Bricks LA 2019 – LEGO Fan Event @ 9am

Pasadena Convention Center

300 East Green Street

Pasadena

http://www.BricksLA.com

Share your love of LEGO® and discover hundreds of fan created models in over 19,000 square feet of display space at the Pasadena Convention Center!

Shop the vendor area filled with new, used, and vintage LEGO® sets, minifigures, jewelry, gifts, and unique brick accessories! Learn about the brick community and building techniques in panels and discussions!

The Reptile Super Show

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

909 623 3111

Fairplex.com

There's more than 100,000 sq.ft. of reptile, amphibians, turtles, supplies, cages, lights, supplements, educational workshops, and more. This HUGE SALE is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! Reptile Super Show is a fun and educational environment for the reptile enthusiast in your family. This promotes conservation through education and captive breeding.

CLOSING TODAY!!!

African Twilight: Vanishing Rituals & Ceremonies

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

http://www.bowers.org

In Santa Ana at the Bowers Museum the exhibition AFRICAN TWILIGHT: VANISHING RITUALS & CEREMONIES.The exhibit is described as “a celebration of Africa’s artistry and boundless creativity captured by artists Carol Beckwith and Angela Fisher."

In addition to the exhibition, there is a book! In fact, African Twilight is a two-volume set featuring 750 vibrant color photographs that expand upon the exhibition images and reveal even more insight.

CLOSING SOON!!!

Knight in Armor

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

http://www.bowers.org

CLOSING SOON!!!

Kings, Queens, and Castles

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

http://www.bowers.org

In Santa Ana at the Bowers Museum explore the exhibition KNIGHTS IN ARMOR. This exhibit features masterpieces of European arms and armor, dating from the Medieval and Renaissance ages to the Romanticized Medieval revival of the 1800s.

The craftsmanship of more than 90 pieces of armor, including full suits, helmets, corselets, shields, swords and paintings are on loan from the Museo Stibbert of Florence, Italy. They illustrate the life of the legendary figure of the knight, his code of chivalry and his battlefield role.

In conjunction with this exhibition at the Bowers is the exhibition KINGS, QUEENS, & CASTLES. This is a children’s chess exhibit co-created by The World Chess Hall of Fame and The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum. This innovative, nationally traveling exhibit brings the game of chess to life and provides an engaging introduction to individual chess pieces and game strategy.

CLOSING SOON!!!

King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

californiasciencecenter.org

To celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the discovery of King Tut’s tomb, the California Science Center proudly presents the world premiere of KING TUT: TREASURES OF THE GOLDEN PHARAOH–the largest King Tut exhibition ever toured! Discover over 150 authentic artifacts from King Tut’s celebrated tomb–60 of which have never traveled outside of Egypt, until now.

We Are Borderline Strong Fundraiser @ 3pm

Boccaccios Restaurant * The Landing Restaurant * Westlake Yacht Club 32123 Lendero Canyon Road, #110

Westlake Village

http://www.BorderlineBar.com

Join a night of giving to support and give thanks to those impacted by the horrific shooting that took place at the Borderline Bar & Grill November 7th, 2018.

Sunday January 6th 3:00pm - 8:00pm

100% of funds raised will go directly to the victims. Funds will be managed and administered by the Westlake Village Rotary unrestricted charitable foundation. 501(c)(3)Tax i.d# 20-1898894.

Ticket prices are $150.00 per person. The night will include live music, great food, complimentary drinks plus a live and silent auction.

Tickets Available Online or At The Door

To donate online or purchase pre-sale tickets visit: http://www.BorderlineBar.com

#BorderlineStrong

Make it A SPECIAL Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

