× ‘The Americans,’ ‘A Star is Born’ Claim Golden Globes Awards

The Latest on the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, being presented live Sunday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Regina King has won the Golden Globe for best supporting film actress for her role in “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

It’s the first Golden Globe for King in three nominations. She was also nominated for the TV series “American Crime” in 2016, and was nominated this year for the series “Seven Seconds.”

King gave a heartfelt speech accepting the award, including calling out Amy Adams and thanking her for her prayers.

___

6:15 p.m.

Early signs show the Golden Globes are shaping out to be The Gaga Globes.

Lady Gaga was in tears when it was announced she won the second Globe of her career Sunday night for co-writing “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born.” She has a chance to win another later in the show for her acting.

Gaga accepted the award with co-writers Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

She said, “As a woman in music it is really hard to be taken serious as musician and as a songwriter.” She added that her co-writers “lifted me up, they supported me.”

In 2016, Gaga won an acting Globe for her role in FX’s “American Horror Story: Hotel.”

Her critically-acclaimed role in “A Star Is Born” earned her a nomination for best performance by an actress in a motion picture drama.

___

6:10 p.m.

Carol Burnett says she is “gobsmacked” to receive the inaugural Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes.

Burnett wondered Sunday if her name being on the trophy means she gets to accept it every year.

She says her childhood dreams came true when she got to make her long-running TV variety show that “half a century later still connects with people.”

Burnett lamented the decline on TV of shows like hers, saying, “here’s to reruns and YouTube.”

She closed with a line from her show’s theme song: “I’m so glad we had this time together.”

Steve Carell presented the award to the 85-year-old Burnett, whom he praised as a television legend and a person so nice she makes Tom Hanks seem like a jerk, using a synonym for “jerk” that got him bleeped on the telecast.

___

6 p.m.

“Shallow” from “A Star is Born” has won the Golden Globe for best original song.

Mark Ronson thanked director-actor Bradley Cooper for incorporating the song’s lyrics into his film.

Lady Gaga sang with Cooper on the song, and shared the Globes honor. She thanked Cooper during her speech.

Justin Hurwitz won for best original score for “First Man.” It’s the third Golden Globe for Hurwitz, who won two Globes and two Academy Awards in 2017 for his work on “La La Land.”

___

5:35 p.m.

Patricia Arquette has won the Golden Globe for best actress in limited TV series for his role in “Escape at Dannemora.”

It’s the second Golden Globe in five nominations for Arquette, who also won in 2015 for the movie “Boyhood.” She played a prison guard who becomes romantically involved with two men who are planning an escape in the Showtime series “Escape at Dannemora.”

Arquette thanked a long list of people, including producer Ben Stiller, who presented her the award. After a couple minutes of thanks, Arquette cursed about her teeth and her comments were bleeped on the telecast.

___

5:32 p.m.

“The Americans” is the winner of the best TV drama Golden Globe Award.

The first Golden Globe comes for the sixth and final season of “The Americans,” the FX series about a pair of Russian spies hiding out as husband-and-wife travel agents in the U.S. in the 1980s.

___

5:30 p.m.

Richard Madden has won the Golden Globe for best TV drama actor for his role in “Bodyguard.”

It’s the first Golden Globe and first nomination for Madden, the Scottish actor best known for playing Robb Stark on “Game of Thrones.” In the BBC and Netflix thriller “Bodyguard” he plays a British veteran assigned to guard a government official.