Torrance Gable House Bowl Shooting Drew Anxious Crowd Waiting for News

It was a typical Friday night at Gable House Bowl in Torrance — people celebrating birthdays, friends meeting up for a few rounds of bowling at the end of the workweek.

Then gunfire erupted. People scrambled for cover.

When it was over, three people lay dead inside, including two 28-year-old men who were best friends. Four others were injured.

On Saturday morning, friends and relatives of the victims huddled in a nearby parking lot, waiting for the bodies to be brought out — and for answers about what happened.

