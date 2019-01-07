About the Podcast: “Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph”

Welcome to “Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph,” with new episodes released every Thursday.

Legendary actress, singer, producer and activist Sheryl Lee Ralph sits down with some of her famous and influential friends for her new podcast “Diva Defined”. Season one guests include Chandra Wilson (‘Greys Anatomy’), Loni Love (‘The Real’), Bresha Webb (‘Marlon’, ‘Ride Along 2’), Shaun Robinson (‘Access Hollywood”), Sherri Shepherd (‘The View”, ‘Trial and Error’), Dawn-Lyen Gardner (‘Queen Sugar’) and many, many more.

The conversations are empowering, intimate and will move you to live your best life.

