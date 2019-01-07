Alleged NorCal Rapist Hit With 28 New Charges

California prosecutors have filed 28 additional charges against a man known as the NorCal Rapist, bringing the number of alleged victims to seven in six counties.

The new charges by Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert filed Monday bring the total count against Roy Charles Waller to 40.

Authorities used DNA and genealogy websites to identify Waller, who was arrested in September at the University of California in Berkeley, where he worked for 25 years as a safety specialist in the office of environment, health and safety.

Authorities said at the time he was connected with at least 10 rapes between 1991 and 2006.

They said Waller broke into homes late at night or forced victims to withdraw money from ATMs. They said he bound his victims and assaulted them repeatedly.

The original complaint involved two victims in Sacramento County in 2006.

Waller’s court-appointed attorney, Joseph S. Farina of Sacramento, said that his client is presumed innocent unless proven otherwise.