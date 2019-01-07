Arrest Made in Torrance Bowling Alley Shooting That Killed 3

An arrest has been made in the Gable House Bowl shooting that claimed three lives on Saturday, the Torrance Police Department said Monday.

Authorities responded to a call about multiple shots fired just before midnight at Gable House Bowl on the 22000 block of Hawthorne Boulevard. Three men were pronounced dead on the scene and four others were injured.

The three men were identified by their family members as Michael Radford, 20, and Robert Meekins and Astin Edwards, both 28.

Torrance police spokesman Sgt. Ron Harris said more information will be announced at the 4 p.m. news conference.

