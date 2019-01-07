Body Discovered in Burning Trashcan on South Los Angeles Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are investigating after a body was discovered inside a burning trashcan in South Los Angeles Monday morning.

Officers patrolling in the 8100 block of South Grand Avenue in the Florence neighborhood noticed the fire and called for assistance from firefighters, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey stated in a news alert.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze in the residential style trashcan, Humphrey said.

Police at the scene have confirmed a human body was discovered inside the trashcan.

It was unclear if the body was male or female.

The circumstances leading to the death were also under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.