× Closure of 5 Freeway in Santa Fe Springs to Extend Into Tuesday Night

An overnight closure of the 5 Freeway in Santa Fe Springs is scheduled to continue Monday and Tuesday night, according to officials, allowing workers enough time to remove temporary support structures on a new Valley View Avenue bridge.

With rain or other delays, the closure may stretch into Wednesday evening, Caltrans spokesman Marc Bischoff said. The freeway will be closed in both directions from Artesia Boulevard to Carmenita Road.

The shutdown starts at 11:59 p.m. each night, and motorists will be able to use the reopened freeway by 5 a.m. the following mornings.

Officials advised motorists to plan ahead because, separately, the connector from the westbound 91 Freeway to the northbound 5 Freeway will close at 11 p.m., while the connector from the southbound 605 Freeway to the southbound 5 will close at 10 p.m.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.