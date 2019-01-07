× Deceased Male’s Injuries Were Most Likely Caused by Fall, Not From Possible Stabbing: Pomona Police

The death of a male in a Pomona parking lot last week may have been the result of a fall, and not from a possible stabbing as investigators previously thought, police said Monday.

Homicide detectives responded to a business parking lot in the 3300 block of Pomona Boulevard on Friday morning after the unidentified male was pronounced dead in the parking lot, according to a Pomona Police Department news release.

Officers had discovered the individual not breathing with and with facial injuries just before 7 a.m.

It was first believed the person had been possibly struck or stabbed with something, and his death was investigated as “suspicious,” police said.

During the course of the investigation, however, detectives determined his injuries were most likely from a fall. Although a cause of death still has not been determined, police do not suspect foul play.

Authorities have not released his name or age.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office is continuing its investigation.