× Evacuations Ordered After Person Inside Culver City Hotel Fires at Officers: Police

Evacuations were ordered Monday morning after a person inside a Culver City hotel fired gunshots at officers, police said.

The incident was first reported about 5:40 a.m., when Culver City police responded to a call about a possible suicidal person at the Ramada Inn Hotel at 3930 Sepulveda Blvd.

Responding officers tired to make contact with the person, who then fired multiple rounds through the door, police said. The officers did not return fire and no injuries were reported.

The person has not come out of the hotel and the Ramada Inn and surrounding areas have been evacuated, police said. Authorities are treating the incident as a barricaded situation.

Motorists and residents are being asked to avoid the area. Sepulveda Boulevard at Pigott Street, Sepulveda Boulevard at Venice Boulevard, as well as the 405 northbound offramp at Washington Boulevard are closed during the response.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Enforcement Bureau responded and has taken over the incident.

#LASD @SEBLASD and @LASDMET Crisis Negotiation Team trying to establish communication with #Culvercity Armed Barricaded Suspect , assisting @Culver_cityPD at the hotel- has been evacuated. Please stay away from area- active containment underway. Seeking a peaceful resolution https://t.co/iSriVRWgaT — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) January 7, 2019