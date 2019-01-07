× Firefighters Put Out Blaze at Storage Facility in Valencia; Sheriff’s Investigators Respond

A fire that broke out at a storage facility in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita was being investigated as possible arson after crews extinguished the blaze Monday evening.

Firefighters were alerted to flames showing from Extra Storage Valencia, at 26200 Hollywood Court, around 6:50 p.m. and were able to put them out within half an hour, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

About five storage units within the one-story complex were damaged, Pittman said.

Video captured by Sky5 showed smoke emanating from at least 10 units.

The supervisor noted that firefighters were still conducting extensive overhaul, searching for hidden fire extension, well after the flames were knocked down.

L.A. County sheriff’s investigators were also at the scene working to determine if arson was involved, Pittman said.

No further details were available.