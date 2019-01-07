× Gov. Newsom’s 2-Year-Old Son Dutch Steals the Show at Dad’s Inaugural Address in Sacramento

In the California political world, all eyes were on Gov. Gavin Newsom today until his 2-year-old son stole the show.

Dutch, the youngest of four children in the Newsom brood, climbed onstage in the middle of his father’s inaugural address in a tent outside the Capitol on Monday. The unplanned moment saw the 51-year-old governor’s big day interrupted by the toddler, bringing levity to the ceremony.

Newsom was recounting Gov. Jerry Brown’s last inaugural speech and reference to the Sermon on the Mount, a biblical story about two men who built separate homes on sand and rock, when Dutch approached his father, a pacifier in his mouth and blanket in hand.

“Now more than ever we Californians know how much a house matters and children matter,” Newsom said, improvising as he scooped the boy into his arms.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

During @GavinNewsom's swearing in as California's 40th governor, he was nearly upstaged by his son Dutch, who clambered toward the podium during his dad's inaugural address https://t.co/fv5DY7pvd0 pic.twitter.com/7bgP5Fu8In — KTLA (@KTLA) January 7, 2019