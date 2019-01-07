Handyman Shot in the Face After Refusing Woman’s Work Request in South L.A.: Police 

A handyman was shot in the face over the weekend after refusing to do extra work at a home, authorities said.

The man, who is in his 60s, was working Sunday at a home in the 6100 block of South Victoria Avenue when he and a woman living there got into an argument, Los Angeles police Officer Norma Eisenman said.

The argument seemed to stem from the woman’s asking the man to do additional work, LAPD Lt. Earl Perry said. The man was responding to a work order by the property management company, and the woman’s request was not part of his scheduled work.

When the man refused the resident’s request, the woman went inside and came back with a shotgun. She shot the man in the face with birdshot, a low-grade ammunition typically used for target practice, police said.

