Jimmy Kimmel Gives Federal Workers a Job During Government Shutdown

Late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel, known for pulling no punches in his disdain for Donald Trump, took another shot at the president on Monday in his response to the government shutdown.

Kimmel decided to reach out to some of the federal employees who are working without pay, and give them a job.

Monday, Kimmel brought John Kostelnik, a prison guard at the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville, to his show in Hollywood.

“I wanted to do our part to pitch in, and so tonight and every night until the shutdown is over, we are going to put a federal employee to work here at the show,” Kimmel said as he brought Kostelnik onto the stage. The comedian was alarmed when he found out that Kostelnik was a prison guard.

“So no one is watching the prison now?” Kimmel joked, but Kostelnik assured him there are still a thousand other officers still manning the prison.

Kimmel asked Kostelnik if he objected to “being used as a pawn in this fight over a wall.”

“Absolutely,” Kostelnik said.

At the end of the segment, Kimmel invited the prison guard to take up a tambourine and join the show’s band.