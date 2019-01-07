L.A. Unified Preparing to Bring in Hundreds of Substitutes If Teachers Go on Strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With more than 30,000 teachers union members ready to strike Thursday, the Los Angeles Unified School District is preparing to bring in highly paid substitutes, supervise students in large spaces such as auditoriums and ease background checks for parent volunteers, according to records obtained by The Times.

The school system probably will also use online instruction in an effort to continue to provide education.

United Teachers Los Angeles, which has scheduled the strike, also represents substitute teachers. But in October, the Los Angeles Board of Education authorized $3 million to hire thousands of outside substitutes, including teachers, campus aides, special education assistants, nurses and teachers aides, to replace absent union members.

The district began searching in September for companies that could provide non-LAUSD employees to work such positions, according to the request for proposals. Contracts were signed with at least five agencies.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video