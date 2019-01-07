Man Arrested in String of Burglaries in Malibu Creek State Park Area Is Charged With Killing Camper, Other Shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who is already in custody in connection with a string of burglaries in the Malibu Creek State Park area has now been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a father who was camping in the park in late June and other shootings, authorities announced Monday.

Anthony Rauda, 42, was charged with one count of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and five counts of second-degree murder, Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office officials said.

Rauda allegedly opened fire on campers and motorists in incidents dating back to November 2016.

On June 22, Rauda is accused of shooting and killing Tristan Beaudette, 35, while he was camping in a tent with his two daughters in the state park. The children were not injured.

Prosecutors believe Rauda shot and wounded a man who was sleeping in a hammock in the Malibu State Park area in November 2016. Less than a week later, he allegedly fired into a vehicle, officials said. Rauda also allegedly shot into three different vehicles on separate occasions in 2017, and shot at a Tesla on Las Virgenes Road in June 2018.

Rauda was armed with a rifle when he was found and arrested on a remote hillside within the state park in October. He was then charged with several burglaries that occurred last year in the Calabasas area. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged.