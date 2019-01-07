× Man Fatally Shot in Compton; Homicide Detectives Investigating

Authorities were responding to a fatal shooting in a residential area of Compton on Monday.

The incident was initially reported around 3:05 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Wilmington Avenue, near the intersection with Stockwell Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The first deputies on scene found a man dead inside a Nissan Altima, according to sheriff’s Lt. Veloz.

Officials were in the process of interviewing witnesses to determine what happened, the lieutenant said.

A school bus was parked near the crime scene, which is about half a mile north of Washington Elementary School.

Investigators did not immediately have information on a suspect.

Detectives remained at the scene Monday evening, and no further details were available.

KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this report.