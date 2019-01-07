× Newsom Will Vow to ‘Seize This Moment,’ and Criticize Trump During His Inaugural Address Monday

Building on the theme of California exceptionalism that defined his campaign, Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom will depict the state as a guardian of progressive values and a counterweight to President Trump in his inaugural address Monday, according to excerpts of his prepared remarks.

“What we do today is even more consequential, because of what’s happening in our country,” read the excerpts obtained by The Times. “People’s lives, freedom, security, the water we drink, the air we breathe — they all hang in the balance. The country is watching us. The world is waiting on us. The future depends on us. And we will seize this moment.”

The speech casts California’s political stakes in a decidedly national scope, promising an agenda that will unify and be an example to the rest of the country. It contrasts the governing goals of Newsom, a Democrat, with that of Trump, the incoming governor’s perennial foil.

“We will offer an alternative to the corruption and incompetence in the White House,” the excerpts say. “Our government will be progressive, principled, and always on the side of the people.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.