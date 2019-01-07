PCH Could Remain Closed Until Tuesday as More Rain Drenches SoCal Amid Mudslide Cleanup: Caltrans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 13-mile stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway could remain shut down in both directions through Tuesday as crews continue to clean up a mudslide amid another round of showers in Southern California on Monday morning.

PCH is closed between Encinal Canyon Road in Malibu and Las Posas Road in Ventura County after a Saturday night storm "wreaked havoc" on the coastal highway, according to Caltrans.

The storm, which brought rainfall rates of more than half-an-inch per hour, triggered mudslides and debris flows that left several vehicles stuck in the mud-caked roadway.

It was initially expected to reopen Monday, but crews are still working to clean up the muck as more rain hit the region during the morning commute.

Light-to-moderate rain is expected to drench L.A. and Ventura counties "for a few more hours," the National Weather Service tweeted around 6:30 a.m.

The latest round of precipitation flooded a stretch of the southbound 101 Freeway from California Street to Seaward Avenue, prompting two of three lanes to be closed until at least 10 a.m., according to Caltrans.

Forecasters had warned the storm could lead to more roadway flooding on Monday; they are urging motorists to turn around and take an alternate route if they encounter such conditions.

Another road closure expected to remain in effect through Tuesday include a portion of Decker Canyon Road from PCH to upper Mulholland Highway, Caltrans tweeted.

The closure in both directions may extend until Tues. SR 23 also affected. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/wwVCVrXjza — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 6, 2019