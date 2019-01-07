Question on Timing of Possible Teachers’ Strike Arises as Negotiations Between LAUSD and Union Continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As last-ditch bargaining efforts continued Monday to avert a Los Angeles teachers’ strike, the two sides also were weighing legal maneuvers that could affect the timing of the strike.

As things stand, a teachers strike is set to begin Thursday barring a contract deal that has seemed unlikely for months.

But even if a strike happens, there suddenly is a question as to whether the strike would be begin Thursday, which has been the union’s plan for some time.

At issue is whether the union gave a legally required notice of 10 days that its members would no longer be working under the existing contract. The current contract, by the way, expired at the end of June 2017, but union members continued to work under its provisions as negotiations continued for more than 20 months.

