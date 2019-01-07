San Bernardino Man Arrested on Suspicion of Sexually Abusing 4 Children, Ages 7 to 11

A 56-year-old San Bernardino man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing four children who range from 7 to 11 years of age, authorities said Monday.

Guillermo Gomez-Sanchez was taken into custody after sheriff’s officials first received a call reporting sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl on Jan. 2, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department.

Upon investigating the allegation further, authorities identified a total of four young children who were allegedly abused by Gomez-Sanchez, according to the department.

Authorities have said there may be other possible victims out there and are urging anyone who has been victimized by Gomez-Sanchez to come forward.

Investigators discovered evidence that had led to authorities believe Gomez-Sanchez abused the children for several years at four different locations, authorities said.

“Evidence was also found of sexual abuse to children that are now adults,” the news release states.

After being interviewed by investigators, Gomez-Sanchez was arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the reported abuse or other possible victims is urged to contact authorities at 909-387-3545.

Anonymous tips can be forwarded to 800-782-7463 or at www.wetip.com.